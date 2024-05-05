Jones did not factor into the decision in Saturday's win against the Rockies. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings.

The 22-year-old right-hander bounced back from a rather modest showing his last time out, matching his career high with 10 strikeouts. Jones got 17 swings and misses on 96 pitches and touched 100 mph with his heater a couple times. While he has a losing record at 2-3, Jones is off to a historically great start to his career. He became the first pitcher in Pirates history with an outing consisting of seven shutout innings, one hit or fewer allowed, 10 strikeout and zero walks Saturday, and per MLB's Sarah Langs, Jones is the first pitcher since at least 1901 with 50-plus strikeouts and five or fewer walks in his first seven career starts.