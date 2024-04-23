Jones (2-2) earned the win Monday against the Brewers, allowing one run, four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Jones continued the impressive start to his career Monday night, striking out seven Brewers by generating an astounding 25 whiffs. The 22-year-old rookie has been electric to start the season, tossing a 2.79 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 38:4 K:BB over 29 innings. The only question about Jones at this point appears to be how many innings the Pirates will let him throw this year. His next start is scheduled on the road against the Giants.