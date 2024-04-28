Jones (2-3) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants.

All three runs against Jones scored during a disastrous third inning. He gave up five hits in the frame, including solo homers by Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski to start things off. Jones' historic strikeout pace slowed down as he forced only seven swinging strikes in the subpar outing. As impressive as the right-handed rookie has been, he's been tagged with seven homers through his first six starts. He'll carry a 3.18 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be at home against the Rockies.