Triolo is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days to address a fractured hamate bone on one of his wrists, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Triolo last appeared in Grapefruit League action for the Pirates on March 14, so he likely suffered the hand injury in that game or in a minor-league contest on the back fields at camp at some point over the past two weeks. The Pirates won't have a timeline for Triolo to make his 2023 debut until after surgery is completed, but the 25-year-old will more than likely be sidelined for at least the first month of the season. When healthy, Triolo is expected to play on an everyday basis at Triple-A Indianapolis.