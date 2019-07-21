Musgrove (7-8) allowed one unearned run on two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Phillies on Saturday.

To help his cause, Musgrove hit a two-out double in the third, which started a three-run rally. On the mound, this was his best stat line since June 27 when he shut out the Astros for six frames. Musgrove has shown flashes of this type of dominance this season, but he hasn't been able to be consistent. He owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 110.1 innings this season. Musgrove is scheduled to pitch next at home Thursday against the Cardinals.