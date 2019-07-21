Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shuts down Phillies
Musgrove (7-8) allowed one unearned run on two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Phillies on Saturday.
To help his cause, Musgrove hit a two-out double in the third, which started a three-run rally. On the mound, this was his best stat line since June 27 when he shut out the Astros for six frames. Musgrove has shown flashes of this type of dominance this season, but he hasn't been able to be consistent. He owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 110.1 innings this season. Musgrove is scheduled to pitch next at home Thursday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Start moved to Saturday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Falls to 6-8•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Two homers lead to no-decision•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Takes no-decision because of rain•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Picks up second straight win•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Strikes out eight in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...