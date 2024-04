The Giants traded Bart to the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for Austin Strickland, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants designated Bart for assignment Sunday, and he will now attempt to carve out a role for himself with the Pirates. The 27-year-old backstop has struggled at the plate throughout his MLB career, slashing .219/.288/.335 over four seasons, but he'll give the Pirates depth behind the dish while Yasmani Grandal (foot) is sidelined.