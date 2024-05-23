Bart went 2-for-4 with a double and a grand slam in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Giants.

Bart made quite an impression on his former team, launching a 434-foot grand slam off Mason Black in the fourth inning to put the Pirates ahead 5-1. The 27-year-old Bart's been hot of late, going 9-for-23 (.391) with three extra-base hits in his last seven games on the heels of an 0-for-14 stretch. Overall, he's slashing .267/.362/.517 with four homers, 12 RBI and seven runs scored across 21 games. With Yasmani Grandal nursing a groin injury, Bart could be in line for a regular starting role in the short term.