Bell went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

It's the third time in May that Bell has gone yard twice in a game. The 26-year-old now has a .333/.402/.704 slash line on the year with 14 homers and a big-league leading 43 RBI through 43 games.

