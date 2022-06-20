Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that VanMeter (finger) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Prior to fracturing his left ring finger June 1, VanMeter had settled in as the Pirates' primary second baseman, but he may not reclaim that role once his rehab assignment concludes. The non-contending Pirates initially installed Tucupita Marcano (illness) as VanMeter's main replacement, only for Marcano to land on the COVID-19-related IL last week. Yu Chang, Diego Castillo and Hoy Park have also picked up starts at the keystone in recent days, and that trio along with Marcano could represent higher-priority options for the rebuilding Pirates than VanMeter, a 27-year-old who is already with the fourth organization of his career.