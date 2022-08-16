The Pirates have recalled Padlo from Triple-A Indianapolis, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. He'll start at first base in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, according to delos Santos.

Padlo reported to Indianapolis after being claimed off waivers by the Pirates earlier this month, but he will head to the big club, and take the roster spot of Ke'Bryan Hayes (back), who landed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Padlo owns a minuscule .411 OPS at the big-league level, but the Pirates are hoping a new setting leads to better results.