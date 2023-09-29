Ortiz (5-5) gave up one run on four hits and two walks across five innings, earning the win in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Phillies. He struck out four.

Ortiz was able to settle down after a first-inning solo shot to Kyle Schwarber, keeping the potent Phillies lineup in check to secure his fifth win of the season. The young right-hander has split time between the starting rotation and bullpen this year, but has not yet clicked in either role. Ortiz has pitched to a 4.78 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with 59 strikeouts across 86.2 innings in his first full season of work.