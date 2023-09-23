Oritz allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings Friday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

After serving as a traditional starter for several turns through the rotation, Ortiz worked in bulk relief Friday. The results weren't impressive and he also worked inefficiently, needing 81 pitches to get 11 outs. Since rejoining the big-league club Aug 23., Ortiz has a 5.14 ERA and 1.171 WHIP with only a 21:20 K:BB across 28 frames. He'll likely make one more appearance prior to the close of the regular season, though his exact role remains unclear.