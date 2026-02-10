Guardians' Luis L. Ortiz: Not allowed in camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ortiz (personal) will remain on leave and is not permitted to report to spring training, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Ortiz and teammate Emmanuel Clase were placed on non-disciplinary paid leave amid allegations of sports gambling last July. The two pitchers were subsequently indicted on charges in November related to an alleged scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games. There remains no timeline for a resolution in each case.
