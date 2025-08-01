Ortiz's locker has been cleared out in the Guardians' clubhouse Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Teammate Emmanuel Clase also had his locker cleared out, as both pitchers are currently on paid non-disciplinary leave as part of the MLB's sports-betting investigation. Ortiz was placed on leave July 18, and Clase joined him this week just ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. It appears as if the Guardians don't expect to have Ortiz available again this season.