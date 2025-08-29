Ortiz will remain on non-disciplinary leave for the remainder of the 2025 season, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Ortiz has been on leave since July 3 as MLB investigates a possible gambling-related offense. The 26-year-old's locker was cleared out at the beginning of August, so Friday's update doesn't come as much of a surprise. Teammate Emmanuel Clase, who's under investigation as well, will not return in 2025 either.