Guardians' Luis L. Ortiz: Won't return in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ortiz will remain on non-disciplinary leave for the remainder of the 2025 season, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Ortiz has been on leave since July 3 as MLB investigates a possible gambling-related offense. The 26-year-old's locker was cleared out at the beginning of August, so Friday's update doesn't come as much of a surprise. Teammate Emmanuel Clase, who's under investigation as well, will not return in 2025 either.
