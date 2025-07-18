Guardians' Luis L. Ortiz: Out for another month
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MLB has extended Ortiz's non-disciplinary paid leave until Aug. 31, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Ortiz has been under investigation for a possible gambling-related offense since July 3, and he'll remain on leave until August 31 as MLB continues its probe. Cleveland has filled Ortiz's vacated spot in the rotation with Joey Cantillo. Ortiz logged a 4.36 ERA in 88.2 innings before being placed on leave.
