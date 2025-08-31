MLB and the MLBPA announced Sunday that Ortiz will remain on non-disciplinary paid leave until further notice while MLB continues its sports-betting investigation.

The Guardians aren't planning on commenting further on Ortiz's status until the investigation concludes, but the right-hander's locker at Progressive Field was cleared out nearly a month ago, which implies that he isn't expected to pitch again this season. Ortiz remains under club control heading into 2026, but whether he returns to the mound with the Guardians or another team down the road won't become clear until MLB releases the findings of its investigation.