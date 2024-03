Ortiz will begin the season as a long reliever in the bullpen, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old made a solid case for a rotation spot during spring training with a 3.46 ERA, and 15:7 K:BB across 13 innings, but Bailey Falter and Jared Jones will begin the campaign as Pittsburgh's Nos. 4 and 5 starters. Ortiz should remain stretched out and should see some action as a bulk reliever, especially as a right-handed complement to lefties like Jones, Martin Perez and Marco Gonzales.