Ortiz (1-1) allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out none across 1.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mets.

Ortiz entered the game in the sixth inning, immediately following Jared Jones while being tasked with protecting a one-run lead. He retired the first four batters he faced but then ran into trouble by allowing three consecutive hitters to reach base. Ortiz was then let down by Jose Hernandez, who allowed two inherited runners to score. Ortiz has been used in multi-inning relief after losing out on a rotation spot in spring training, and he's posted a subpar 5:6 K:BB in his first 9.1 innings of work.