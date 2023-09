The Pirates optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz put up a 4.78 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through 86.2 innings with the Pirates and was solid during his last outing Thursday, surrendering one run through five frames and picking up a win. He'll head back to Triple-A in favor of Cody Bolton, who was promoted from Indianapolis as bullpen depth, and Ortiz projects to be in the mix for Pittsburgh's Opening Day rotation in 2024.