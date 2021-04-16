Feliz was placed on the 10-day injured list with a cracked nail on his right middle finger Friday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
The issue doesn't seem likely to have any long-term implications for Feliz, but it's bad enough to sideline him for at least 10 days. Sean Poppen was recalled in a corresponding move.
