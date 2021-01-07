Del Pozo signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday.
The lefty made five relief appearances for the Pirates last season, allowing seven runs in 3.2 innings while posting a 2:8 K:BB. That gives him a 12.46 ERA for his career in 13.0 innings at the highest level, and his 4.99 ERA in 48.2 Triple-A innings doesn't seem to suggest a significant improvement is coming any time soon for the 28-year-old southpaw.
