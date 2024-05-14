Keller (4-3) allowed eight hits over six shutout frames Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over Milwaukee.

Keller faced traffic on the bases throughout the night but was able to dance around danger and keep the Brewers scoreless. He forced 13 whiffs -- his second-best total so far this season -- and threw 71 of 100 pitches for strikes. Of those 13, seven came via the fastball, which averaged 95.2 mph. Keller has seemingly turned a corner after a shaky opening month; he's allowed just one run while posting a 12:1 K:BB over 15 frames in his last two starts. Keller will carry a 3.93 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be on the road against the Cubs this weekend.