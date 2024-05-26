Keller (6-3) picked up the victory Saturday against Atlanta, allowing just one run on six hits over 6.2 innings. He registered four strikeouts.

Keller was very efficient, needing only 88 pitches to complete his 6.2 frames. Although the right-hander struck out just four, he had a solid 15 whiffs on his 88 offerings. Keller entered May with a 5.18 ERA and no wins in his last three starts. In four outings this month, he's 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA, although the strikeouts haven't been there with only 19 in 33.1 innings. Keller's next outing is projected to come in Toronto.