Keller (8-4) was charged with the loss after he allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings Thursday against the Cardinals.

Keller's four earned runs allowed tied for a season high, but he still managed to extend a streak of seven straight starts of at least six innings. He gave up a homers to Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan, making it the first time this season he's allowed multiple long balls in a game. The 28-year-old has a 3.36 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 78:22 K:BB across 85.2 innings this season.