Keller (1-0) picked up the win Friday against the Marlins, striking out four over six innings of work, allowing five hits, one walk and one run.

Keller was in control for the most part and picked up his first quality start of 2025. The 28-year-old retired 10 Marlins in a row at one point before allowing his only run of the outing, an RBI double off the bat of Graham Pauley. Keller posted a respectable 4.25 ERA to go with a 1.30 WHIP in 2024 and starts off 2025 as Pittsburgh's No. 2 starter. The right-hander appears to be lined up for a road start against the Rays his next time out.