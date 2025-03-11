Keller allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks across 3.1 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Keller has been shaky this spring, as he maintained only a 5:4 K:BB across his first 8.2 innings despite allowing only one earned run. Things unraveled for him further Monday, as he was pulled partway through the second innings after throwing 26 pitches in the frame while managing just two outs. Keller re-entered the game and recovered, but it hasn't been a standout exhibition season for him to this point.