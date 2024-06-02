Keller (7-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings in an 8-1 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out eight.

The right-hander has been overshadowed by the debuts of Paul Skenes and Jared Jones this season, but Keller has been the Pirates' most dependable starter. He's won five straight starts, posting a 1.34 ERA. 0.92 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB in 33.2 innings over that stretch, and Saturday's quality start was his seventh of the year. Keller will look to stay hot in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Twins.