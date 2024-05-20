Keller (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cubs.

It wasn't as dominant an outing as his six scoreless innings versus the Brewers on Monday, but it was still Keller's third straight quality start. He's allowed three runs over 21 innings across three starts in May. The strong pitching has him down to a 3.84 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB through 61 innings over 10 starts this season. Keller is projected for a tough home start versus Atlanta in his next outing.