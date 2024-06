Keller (8-3) earned the win Friday over Minnesota, allowing seven hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

It's the sixth straight win for Keller -- he hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in that span, pitching to a 1.13 ERA. The 28-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.16 on the season with a 1.24 WHIP and 74:22 K:BB across 13 starts (79.2 innings). Keller will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in St. Louis.