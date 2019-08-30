Markel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Markel was sent to Triple-A on Tuesday, but since he's replacing an injured player, he'll be eligible to return to the big leagues in less than 10 days. The right-hander owns an unimpressive 11.57 ERA and 2.68 WHIP with a 9:9 K:BB over 9.1 innings this season in the majors.

