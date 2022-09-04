The Pirates claimed Solomon off waivers from the Astros on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander had been one of the top pitching prospects in the upper levels of the Astros' farm system, but Houston's ample starting depth at the big-league level made it tough for Solomon to get an extended opportunity in the majors. Though he'll head to Triple-A with his new organization, the Pirates should at least present Solomon with a clearer path to pitching meaningful innings in the majors either later this year or next season. Over his 97 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2022, Solomon posted a 5.20 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 88:44 K:BB in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.