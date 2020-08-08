Evans went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 17-13 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Getting the start in right field and hitting sixth, Evans delivered his best performance yet, taking Matthew Boyd deep in the fifth inning for his first career big-league homer. The 27-year-old, who came into the season with only 61 plate appearances in the bigs, is now slashing .378/.452/.514 through 10 games for Pittsburgh, and manager Derek Shelton will continue to find room for him in the starting lineup as long as he's scorching hot at the plate.