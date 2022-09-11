Castro went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.
Five of Castro's seven homers on the year have come in his last 17 games, including a first-inning solo shot Saturday. In that span, he's hit .242 (15-for-62) with eight RBI, six runs scored, a double, five walks and 25 strikeouts. The infielder is up to a .232/.295/.417 slash line with 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and four stolen bases, and it appears he has the inside lane over Kevin Newman for playing time at second base down the stretch.