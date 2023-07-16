The Pirates optioned Castro to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Castro's performance slipped in June and his playing time dried up, so he will head to the minors for the first time this season and attempt to get back on track with regular at-bats. The 24-year-old has a .228/.317/.355 line in 224 plate appearances with the big club this year, a step back from 2022. Andrew McCutchen (elbow) took Castro's spot on the active roster.