Rodolfo Castro: Released by Blue Jays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays released Castro on Jan. 9.
Castro had agreed to a minor-league contract with a spring training invite in November. It's possible he's now being cut loose in order to pursue another opportunity overseas, although that has not been confirmed. Castro is a career .219/.292/.380 hitter over parts of three big-league seasons.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rodolfo Castro: Grabs NRI from Toronto•
-
Phillies' Rodolfo Castro: Back in Philadelphia on MiLB deal•
-
Phillies' Rodolfo Castro: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Rodolfo Castro: Bumped to 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' Rodolfo Castro: Out for season•
-
Phillies' Rodolfo Castro: Returns from IL•