Blue Jays' Rodolfo Castro: Grabs NRI from Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays signed Castro to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of WHDH 7News in Boston reports.
Castro spent the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization, slashing .235/.324/.421with 19 homers and 18 steals over 133 contests. The 26-year-old utility infielder last appeared in the majors in 2023 and is likely to begin next season at Triple-A Buffalo.
