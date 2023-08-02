The Phillies activated Castro ahead of Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

After he was acquired from the Pirates on Tuesday, Castro will end up taking the 40-man roster spot and 26-man active roster spot of Josh Harrison, who has been released by Philadelphia. Like Harrison before him, Castro projects to fill a utility infield role, though he'll bring more upside to the table than his veteran predecessor. The 24-year-old switch hitter wasn't able to stick as a full-time player in Pittsburgh, but he's still produced a 92 wRC+ over 595 plate appearances in the majors, a respectable mark for a player of his age.