Castro was traded from the Pirates to the Phillies on Tuesday in exchange for Bailey Falter, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Best known for crushing left-handed pitching (career .277/.341/.559 slash line in 223 plate appearances), Castro had been at Triple-A Indianapolis for the past couple weeks after hitting .228/.317/.355 overall for the Pirates this season, contributing to a minus-0.3 fWAR. Castro provides the Phillies with some infield versatility, as he can play second base, third base and shortstop.
