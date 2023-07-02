Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Castro is on the bench for a fourth straight game, and he doesn't look as though he'll be a major beneficiary of Ji Hwan Bae's (ankle) move to the injured list Sunday. Though Castro has the ability to play three infield spots, the Pirates appear to have at least temporarily settled on Nick Gonzales, Tucupita Marcano and Jared Triolo as their primary options at second base, shortstop and third base, respectivey.