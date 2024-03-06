Castro went 1-for-2 in Philadelphia's 3-2 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday.

Castro has tallied 16 plate appearances in eight spring training games to date as it's clear the team wants to give the infielder every opportunity to make the Opening Day roster. While he has accumulated considerable experience over three seasons in the majors, Castro's high strikeout rate limits his offensive potential. If Castro makes the roster, he figures to be positioned as the team's rotational utility infielder.