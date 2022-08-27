Castro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Phillies.
Castro slugged his fourth home run of the season, taking Bailey Falter yard in the fifth inning. Since being recalled Aug. 9, Castro is hitting .309 with three homers, four RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases across 16 games. He got regular run at third base with Ke'Bryan Hayes sidelined, though the Pirates have shuffled their lineup since to ensure that Castro continues to get consistent at-bats. That should continue so long as Castro hits well.
