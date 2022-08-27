Castro will serve his one-game suspension Saturday against the Phillies, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Castro was issued a one-game suspension after he had a cell phone in his pocket during an Aug. 9 game against the Diamondbacks, and he didn't have his punishment reduced following an appeal. He'll be unavailable for Saturday's matchup but should rejoin the team for Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia.
