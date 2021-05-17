site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Troy Stokes: Designated for assignment
Stokes was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday.
Stokes appeared in eight games for the Pirates this year and hit .111 with two runs and two RBI. Ildemaro Vargas was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in a corresponding move.
