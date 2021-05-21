site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Troy Stokes: Outrighted to Triple-A
Stokes was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Stokes passed through waivers unclaimed after getting designated for assignment on Monday. He'll serve as organizational depth going forward.
