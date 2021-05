Stokes had his contract selected by the Pirates on Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was removed from the 40-man roster in January but will rejoin the big-league club with the Pirates dealing with a rash of injuries. Stokes is looking to make his MLB debut and last played at Triple-A in 2019 with a .233/.341/.385 slash line, nine homers and 14 stolen bases in 95 games.