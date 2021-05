Stokes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Stokes had started the past three games, but he'll likely transition into a reserve role in the outfield after the Pirates recently added veteran Ben Gamel to the roster and returned Gregory Polanco from the COVID-19 injured list. Polanco, Bryan Reynolds and Ka'ai Tom will likely form the Pirates' everyday outfield for the time being.