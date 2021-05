Stokes went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Reds.

Making his third straight start since his promotion, Stokes collected a lot of personal firsts after going 0-for-8 in his first two MLB games. The 25-year-old did show some power/speed potential in the minors, and the Pirates seem willing to give him a chance to show what he's capable of as they search for consistent outfield production next to Bryan Reynolds.