Marcano will be recalled prior to the Pirates' weekend series at San Diego, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marcano has maintained an excellent .312/.411/.495 line across 113 plate appearances with Double-A Altoona on the season. While he may not have a stable spot in the lineup, he's likely to pick up consistent playing time thanks to his ability to slot in at the corner outfield positions as well as both second and third base. Yoshi Tsutsugo (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move.