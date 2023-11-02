San Diego claimed Marcano (knee) off waivers from the Pirates on Thursday.

Marcano is expected to miss at least a portion of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery this past August to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The infielder owns a career .217/.269/.320 batting line in 149 major-league games, but he showed a bit of improvement at the plate in 2023 and just turned 24 years old in September.